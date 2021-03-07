Clearfield Borough Council member Mason Strouse announces candidacy for Clearfield Mayor

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mason Strouse, who is the current Chairperson for the Finance Committee on the Clearfield Borough Council, has announced his candidacy for Clearfield Borough Mayor in a press release.

According to the release, Strouse will be running for the Republican nomination, but is encouraging people from other parties to write him in.

A Clearfield native, Strouse graduated from Clearfield High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood and Special Education from Slippery Rock University, and a master’s of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Concordia University of Nebraska.

In addition to being a member of the Clearfield Borough Council, Strouse is also a first-grade teacher with the Clearfield Area School District, and serves as the Director of Music at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield.

Per the release, Strouse says he wants to be Mayor of Clearfield “to give back to the community that has already given so much to him.”

In addition, Strouse says that he “would like to be a visible presence in the community, giving a voice to the many aspects of the Borough, and creating a broader feeling of pride for our Borough community.”

In 2018, Strouse was recognized for his community involvement, with the Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award by the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce in October of that year.

For more information on his candidacy, you can visit his Facebook or Twitter pages.