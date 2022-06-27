The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. will be hosting Shrek the Musical on July 7-9 and 14-16. Photo by Mason Strouse.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nonprofit arts center in Clearfield will be hosting six musical performances about everyone’s favorite ogre.

The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) will be performing the Tony Award-winning Shrek the Musical on July 7-9 and 14-16. Each show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Based on the 2001 animated comedy movie, the musical will take theatre goers on a fairy tale adventure where the unexpected hero Shrek is taken on a life-changing journey with sidekick Donkey and Princess Fiona who resists her rescue.

The family friendly performance will take place at the CAST arts center located at 112 East Locust Street in Downtown Clearfield.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online through the CAST website or at the CAST office.