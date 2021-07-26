Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre prepares for first show since 2020

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Theatres and live performances have returned once again and among the sets to take the stage this week is the Clearfield Arts and Studio Theatre with a three-night performance with a Broadway cabaret. The performance will feature 16 music and dance numbers from popular musicals including Rent, 42nd Street, Mamma Mia!, Hamilton, Rock of Ages, Jersey Boys, Chicago, and many others.

Performances will take place at CAST July 29-30-31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office on Monday’s 10:30-11:30 and Wednesday’s 4:30-5:30, or at the box office 30 minutes before each show. This weekend will mark the theatre’s first performance since March 2020.

Members of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre rehearse ahead of their opening show Thursday, July 29.

The cast and crew are a total of 20, who have worked for months to finally welcome a full house back into the CAST Theatre. The auditorium seats 190 people at full capacity. The theatre’s director of communications Mason Strouse said that as of Monday, each show is more than half sold out, and is expecting sales to pick up as the show’s get closer. The performance’s director, Brandi Billotte added that now that rehearsal is coming to a close, the entire cast is itching to get back on stage.

This is a special fundraiser production and not part of the formal theater season at CAST. The formal theater season has been pushed to 2022. For more information, visit ClearfieldArts.org or call (814) 765-4474.