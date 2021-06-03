Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre offering summer camp

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) is offering another Seeds of Art Summer Camp.

This year’s camp will be held June 28 through July 1 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for students grades 1 through 6, according to a press release.

During each session, students will participate in classes that focus on music, instructed by Mason Strouse; theater, instructed by Lisa Gormont; and dance/movement, instructed by Brandi Billotte. It’s reported other CAST volunteers will be on-hand to help facilitate the camp as well.

The registration fee for the camp is $40 per child, and they can be completed in-person at the CAST office Mondays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or Wednesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Registration forms are also available on the CAST website. Once completed, they can be mailed to CAST at PO Box 613, Clearfield, PA 16830. More information on the camp can also be found on the site.



The deadline to register for the camp is June 23, the release said.