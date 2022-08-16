CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs.

The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance.

An application can be found here. Applicants can address the letter to the Human Resources Office. The applications can be sent to PO Box 710, 2831 Washington Avenue Clearfield, Pa 16830. Applications are available at the office or online. Any questions may be directed to 814-765-5511.

While the school has not hired for these positions they have determined the substitute rates. The rates were determined at the Monday, August 15 school board meeting.

Substitute rates were proposed as follows: $10/hour, for food services; $10/hour, custodial but $15/hour for retirees; $13/hour, for health assistants; $9.75/hour, paraprofessional; $9.75/hour, for secretary; $12/hour, technology; $120, full-day teacher; and $60, half-day teacher.