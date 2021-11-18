Clearfield Area Elementary School students raise $8,400 for Toys for Tots

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Clearfield County school went above and beyond helping children in need this holiday season. Students from the Clearfield Area Elementary school raised more than $8,400 in seven days for Toys for Tots.

This is the school’s second year helping out Toys for Tots, and their more than $8,400 total well surpassed the $5,000 goal set by organizers.

The sixth-grade students faced off with one another’s classes, boys vs. girls to see who can raise the most money, and turned the season of giving into a fun and friendly competition.

“It’s great because you know it’s a competition but you also know that you’re helping so many kids around the world,” Bo Aveni said, a sixth-grade student from the class that raised the most money.

“It makes our whole sixth grade feel really good, bringing in the money to give to little kids that don’t have much” Nick Lombardo added, another sixth-grade classmate.