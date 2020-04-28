Cleaning Service Gives Back to Local Businesses

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ralph Cornelius, owner of Corny’s Cleaning Service, Inc. is looking to give back to local businesses during this time. From now until the end of May, Ralph is offering a free two hour cleaning a day for one small business. The cleaning is free of charge, all Ralph requests is a bag of groceries to be given to a local food bank. Ralph says he’s not doing this for the publicity, he says he just wants to bless others.

You can reach out to Corny’s Professional Cleaning Service by calling (814) 381-1395.