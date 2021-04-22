Clean out your medicine cabinets on Saturday, April 24

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dispose of your expired, unwanted or unused medications in Blair County, Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is run by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) annually in an effort to provide a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs and eliminate the potential for abuse of medications.

The Blair County Sheriff Office, along with Altoona, Freedom Township and Martinsburg Borough Police will be hosting the Drug Take back program with multiple sites spread throughout the county.

See below a list of locations in Blair County:

Martin’s Food, 200 E. Chestnut Ave. Altoona, Pa. 16601

In front of Blair County Courthouse, 423 Allegheny Street Hollidaysburg, Pa. 16648

Freedom Township Police: Walmart, 200 Commerce Drive, Duncansville, Pa. 16635

Martinsburg PD, 109 Mulberry Street Martinsburg Pa. 1662.

You can find other drop off locations in Cambria and Somerset county.

