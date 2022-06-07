BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company “pushed in” their new truck during their Monday ceremony after having lost their main engine in December 2020.

When their main engine failed beyond repairs, there were concerns because no fire company can be without their main engine with disasters happening in the community. Immediately, a fundraising effort for a new $360,000 truck was started, but with a 12- to 15-month production lead time, local fire members said they were concerned about how to fill the void. Fortunately, the Alum Bank Fire Company came through with a loaner truck for the Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company #70, which they have been using for the past 15 months.

New Claysburg fire truck being pushed in for service. (photo via the Claysburg Volunteer Fire Department)

(L-R) Claysburg Fire Company members attending: Ed Dibert. Adam Dibert, Jordan Helsel, Megan Hartman, Bill Keir, William Cavanaugh, Dakota Chamberlain, CJ Raneri, Liz Hoffman, Dustin Caldwell, Corey Salyards, Troy Crist, Chip Eckhard, Scott Eicher (photo via the Claysburg Volunteer Fire Department)

The new truck officially arrived in Claysburg May 28. The crew prepped, stocked and trained new members on the operations of the engine.

On Monday, #70 Fire Station Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company officially put the new truck into service at 6:30 p.m., and they invited the community to be alongside them for the special moment.

“Without the support of the community, this truck would not be here,” the fire company said in a press release.

At the event, called a “Push-In,” Fire Chief Scott Richer thanked Alum Bank for the use of their truck and support of other surrounding fire companies. He also thanked the community for their efforts in fundraising and donating.

Members of the fire company also hosted tours of the trucks and facility, answered questions, and Liz Hoffman had a fire prevention table set up to talk to kids.