Claysburg-Kimmel seniors gifted free iPads ahead of graduation

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seniors from the Claysburg-Kimmel School District got an early graduation present Monday morning: iPads.

Seniors are usually given the options at the end of the school year to buy their iPads for $150.

The Claysburg Education Foundation wanted to do something during this difficult time and bought the iPads for each senior, totaling $9,000.

“With the kids not being in school and graduation coming up and them not having the opportunity to have a prom and graduation, we just thought it was time to do something good, something nice, something kind,” Board Member Rich Allison said.

The Claysburg Education Foundation is also offering a virtual STEM and Arts program this summer.

For more information, you can go to their website.

