Claysburg-Kimmel school students go remote amid new COVID-19 cases

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Claysburg-Kimmel Jr. and Sr. High School students have moved to remote learning Tuesday after the school reported two individuals that tested positive for COVID-19.



The school was required to close its building for cleaning and contact tracing as per PA Department of Health Guidelines. Virtual learning for all students will remain in place until Friday, January 29 where students will return to hybrid instruction.

Elementary students have not been affected by these changes and are expected to continue with their normal schedule.

The individuals who tested positive for the virus were reportedly last in the building on Thursday, January 21 which had met the school’s 2 case limit within a 14-day window.

Addional information can be found on the schools newsletter here.