Claysburg hosts Christmas in the Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks in Claysburg got into the Christmas spirit with the eighth annual “Christmas in the Park” over the weekend.

The big day featured holiday music, a parade and Christmas tree lighting. The event was also capped off with a 50-year tradition of giant Christmas cards, crafts and games.

Kids also got the chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“It’s so wonderful,” Co-chair Susie Dodson said. “It’s just so nice to have everybody gets together you see the kids that have their picture taken in the different areas over the years so it just makes a nice little Christmas start.”