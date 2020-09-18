Claysburg Education Foundation receives laptop donations

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Claysburg Education Foundation announced on Wednesday, September 16 that NPC, Inc. donated 140 laptop computers, valued at over $100,000, to support local education.
The computers were given to the Claysburg-Kimmel School District to accommodate additional needs required for online learning due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
The laptops will also replace faculty computers and help facilitate two classroom projects.
This donation comes as a unique four-year partnership between the Claysburg-Kimmel School District and the Claysburg-based NPC Foundation, which provides students with an enhanced educational experience and prepares them for life after high school.