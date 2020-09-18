Claysburg Education Foundation receives laptop donations

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Claysburg Education Foundation announced on Wednesday, September 16 that NPC, Inc. donated 140 laptop computers, valued at over $100,000, to support local education.

The computers were given to the Claysburg-Kimmel School District to accommodate additional needs required for online learning due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The laptops will also replace faculty computers and help facilitate two classroom projects.

This donation comes as a unique four-year partnership between the Claysburg-Kimmel School District and the Claysburg-based NPC Foundation, which provides students with an enhanced educational experience and prepares them for life after high school.