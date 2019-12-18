Claysburg Education Foundation pays off school district’s outstanding lunch debt

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — One-hundred Blair County families got a very unexpected Christmas gift Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, the Claysburg Education Foundation decided to pay off all outstanding lunch debts at the Claysburg-Kimmel School District.

The Claysburg-Kimmel School District Business Manager Michelle Smithmyer says 100 students have negative accounts, totaling up to a little more than $1,000.

This is the first time the foundation has ever paid off school lunch debt.

Claysburg Education Foundation Board Member Mona Eckley says the foundation wanted to find a way to help parents and felt paying off lunch debts was a good way to help ease some of the stress of the holiday season.