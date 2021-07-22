Claysburg celebrates 45th annual Community Days

A child holds a dinosaur balloon during the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru event at the Rose Bowl, January 15, 2021, in Pasadena, California. – The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit featuring more than 70 dinosaurs. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 45th annual Claysburg Community Days is set to kick off in mid-August after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festivities will begin Saturday, Aug. 14, until Sunday, Aug. 15. Saturday’s events will run from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday’s events will run from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be food, games, crafts and entertainment on both days, according to their Facebook page.

The line-up is as follows.

Saturday:

11:00 a.m. – Cornhole tournament

11:30 a.m. – Little Miss Claysburg Pageant

1:00 to 5:00 p.m. – Petting zoo (sponsored by West Central Equipment/John Deere)

2:00 p.m. – Children’s games (sponsored by Hometown Bank)

2:30 to 5:00 p.m. – 5DC (sponsored by First Commonwealth Bank)

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Gayle’s Shining Stars

7:00 to 10:00 p.m. – Felix and the Hurricanes

Sunday:

10:45 a.m. – Community Worship Service

1:00 to 5:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo by C&C Market

1:00 to 2:00 p.m. – Claysburg American Legion Band, Claysburg Community Band and a Salute to Veterans

2:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Stephanie and the Wild Hearts Entertainment

Both days:

Softball tournament at the Little League Field sponsored by Greenfield Township.



The first Claysbrug Community Days, known as Claysburg Street Fair, took place in 1975 as a flea market to help raise money for the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration, according to a press release. After then, it was moved to August and became a grander event each year.

Bedford Street was blocked off from Catherine to Arden Streets for the event. A trucking company would donate a trailer that would be placed in front of the old Bennet Recapping building and used as a makeshift stage, the release said. Churches and other organizations in town would line the street with food, crafts and other items for sale.

In 1995, it’s reported the event was moved to the high school softball field. Then, in 2001, the Claysburg Community Park was developed, and the event now takes place there.

For more information, head to the Claysburg Area Community Days’ Facebook.