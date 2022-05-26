BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Claysburg American Legion will be holding special memorial services at cemeteries to salute local veterans in honor of Memorial Day.

Starting Sunday, May 29, the American Legion band and members will play taps and offer readings to honor those who lost their lives serving in the U.S. military. They will be at the following cemeteries:

Sproul

King

Imler

Greenfield

Lower Klahr

Upper Klahr

Mt. Hope

Services will also be held on Memorial Day May 30 at Union Cemetery at 10 a.m. The band will also perform and members of the Claysburg American Legion will offer and invocation and readings.

The services will be held on the cemetery grounds or in the Christ Lutheran Church in case of inclement weather.