Classic Cars From Around The Globe on Display in Altoona, Pa

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Every once in awhile, whether you’re seeking it out, or you stumble upon it, you find a hidden gem.

On Greene Avenue in downtown Altoona, inside an unassuming old building, classic car lovers can enjoy a foreign experience as they check out dozens of high end classic automobiles.

“You don’t expect to see when you walk through the doors you don’t expect to see when you walk in,” said, Lenny Fiore Jr, the owner of Lenny’s Classic Car Collection. I have Rolls Royces, Bentleys, Aston Martins, Jaguars, MG, and Triumph’s, “Fiore said.

Classic cars are purchased, restored, and placed in the grand show room, Lenny says in all, he has about 40 cars, I get people that come here from all over the world, I had a guy from Australia and he dropped his wife off in New York and drove to Altoona to see it.

To check out the classic car collection call the shop at 814-946-5082 to make an appointment — it’s free to check out the rides, but a donation that goes towards the Central PA Humane Society is encouraged.