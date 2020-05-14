Classic car show in Bedford County is canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALUM BANK, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Alum Bank Fire Company has announced the cancellation of their annual classic car show weekend that was scheduled for July 9-12, 2020.

Event organizers said that it was not an easy decision to make but they had to take social distancing, health-related issues, and the uncertainty of re-opening counties into consideration as well as the current economic conditions in our area.

An event such as the car show weekend requires months of preparations, including securing sponsorships, permits/licenses, security, vendors, supplies, advertising, and much more.

Organizers say they are planning to come back next year to celebrate their 33rd Annual Classic Car Show Weekend, July 8-11, 2021.

“The Alum Bank Community Volunteer Fire Company thanks all our vendors, for helping to make our car show weekend successful over the years. It is our most sincere hope that all of us will be able to endure these challenging times.” Jerry Leppert – President, Alum Bank Community Fire Company



Leppert states that they will begin to hold small fund-raising events in the coming months as conditions allow.