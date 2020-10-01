Clark Contractors helps build handicap accessible home for local family

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local Bedford family is getting a new home that is handicap accessible.

Clark Contractors will partner with Habitat for Humanity, to help out Jason and Crystal Hale. Crystal applied for this program in need of a home that is handicap accessible for their son who is wheelchair independent.

Habitat for Humanities Construction Chairman in Bedford, Alex Young, said he’s happy to assist the Hales family.

“Hopefully it’s going to ease their life a little bit, just making things easier for them to take care of their child, that was a big driver in choosing this family,” Young said.

with current restrictions around COVID-19, volunteers are not able to help out, so the project will be delayed through the winter.