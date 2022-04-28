BLAIR COUNTY. Pa. (WTAJ)– The community along with students learned more about the Civil Air Patrol at an open house Tuesday night in Duncansville.

The Civil Air Patrol is a civilian auxiliary to the United States Air Force and gives opportunities for those interested in aviation and want to volunteer.

“We provide a variety of services in addition to our cadet program, which you saw many of them here tonight for youth age 12 up to 18,” Captain John Reeder said. “We also provide emergency services and we have an aerospace education program as well.”

Every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the Civil Air Patrol meets at the PA National Guard Readiness Center.