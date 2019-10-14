City receives grant to improve Tannery Dam

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The City of DuBois received $490,000 grant to make the Tannery Dam area a better place to fish, walk and enjoy.

“Tannery Dam has been here for such a long time and it’s sort of a place for people to go, relax, and most of all, do some fishing,” DuBois City Manager Herm Suplizio said.

Suplizio said it’s an asset to the area, and many have asked for changes to enhance it.

The grant came from the state Department of Community and Economic Development will be used make the improvements.

The city wants to add lighting and a sidewalk connecting the bridge to Lakeview Drive.

“We’re very excited about it,” Suplizio said. “It’s another thing that adds to the city and the value of the city, meaning, you know, it’s something for someone to do.”

The city also plans to add a permanent restroom, since many bring their families to fish.

The improvements are expected to be done in spring next year.