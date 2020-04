ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Emergency Management Team in Altoona is reminding the community about staying safe in public places.

Playgrounds and parks in the city are open, but parents do need to keep an eye on their kids at these places.

Kids can use things like basketball courts to shoot, as long as they practice social distancing.

Everyone is asked to be aware of their surroundings, make smart choices, and refer to CDC guidelines about social distancing.