JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The city of Johnstown is set to receive nearly 150,000 in federal coronavirus relief money to help residents facing high risks of eviction because of the pandemic.

City Mayor Frank Janakovic says the money will be used to help folks catch up on rent and that the city is still developing a program to disperse the relief funds.

He says more information will be made available in the coming weeks.