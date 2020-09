A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The city of Johnstown is still planning on holding Trick-or-Treat this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnstown Police Captain Chad Miller says it is recommended that if folks participate in handing out candy, you wear a mask covering your nose and mouth.

“We also recommend that trick-or-treaters travel in small family groups to limit COVID-19 exposure,” said Miller in a statement.

Trick-or-Treat is scheduled for October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.