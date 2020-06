JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown City Council voted unanimously last night to sell the city’s sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority for $24 million.

City officials say that money will go toward road repairs, blighted properties and city pensions.

The Water Authority will also assume $63 million in debt the city had, and will be responsible for making sure the sewer system is up to date with state mandates.