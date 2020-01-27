City of DuBois hacked by cyber criminals

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of DuBois has been attacked by cyber criminals, according to City Manager, Herm Suplizio.

Suplizio says computer systems have been partially disabled.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement officials are assisting.

The City of DuBois released the following statement:

The City of DuBois has been attacked by cyber criminals who have partially disabled our computer systems. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are assisting us with this incident and we do not have a great deal of information that we can share at this time.

Our first concern is the safety of the personal information and data in the City’s computers and we are working to see if any of that information was accessed, stolen or disseminated. We do not know at this time whether or not this has occurred. Once we have more information about that we will provide the public with the appropriate information.

At this time our efforts are focused on ensuring there are no further or ongoing issues, and also regaining access to our systems. Once that is done, we will know more and we will provide further information. City of DuBois City Manager, Herm Suplizio

Suplizio says there isn’t much information available at this time.