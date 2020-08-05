City of Altoona to apply for grant, renovate transportation center

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The city of Altoona is planning to apply for a one million dollar grant that will help them to re-vamp the transportation center downtown.

The center was built in the mid-1980’s and currently houses Amtran, Amtrak, Greyhound, Zoe’s Cafe, and a church. According to the city council, it is in need of a new look.

As to the exact plans the city has for the building, Mayor Matt Pacifico says that “anything is on the table,” but the goal is to keep it a multi-model space.

Mayor Pacifico says the city plans to open up the space to make it more inviting, so possible tenants in the future will want to come in and appeal to people who use the center.

Pacifico says that the city has a September deadline to send in an application for the grant and we will know in the coming weeks what will happen.