City council approves ‘registration of vacant buildings’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona City Council approved ‘The Registration of Vacant Buildings’ in an effort to upgrade the city’s appearance.

The ordinance will allow the city to remove about ten vacant properties and continue to remove blight in portions of the area.

This will allow the city to hold property owners more accountable for neglected properties.

Vice Mayor, Dave Butterbaugh “something we need to continue doing is eliminating blight in the city and when we do that of course that raises the property values of everybody around that property. So it’s something good for the City Of Altoona.”

The ordinance includes three categories of buildings that would allow the city to take action:

Neglect, poor condition, and unsafe properties.