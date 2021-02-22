City church feeds thousands through food giveaway

ALTOONA, Pa. — An area church reached out in a big way today to help families struggling during the pandemic. Center City Church in Altoona gave out two truckloads of food, to break it down that’s about 2,500 boxes of food for people—about 75,000 pounds.

The church says it’s been holding this food distribution every two weeks since last April–but this is the biggest amount of supplies given away on one day.

“Our heart as a church is to feed and bless the city so things like this we’ll continue to do but his farms to families food boxes that’s a USDA grant that we’ve connected with and we’ll continue doing that at least over the next two months,” says center city senior pastor Jim Kilmartin.

Jim says his church partners with other churches which distribute the food in their areas.

Folks in Williamsburg, Portage and Lewistown are among those who benefit. Center city gets the food through a grant from the USDA.