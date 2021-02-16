Citations withdrawn against Somerset County DA

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Citations issued against Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas have been resolved by all parties, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.



Citations were issued against Thomas in October of 2020 for two incidents in Richland Township. According to Neugebauer, Thomas apologized and made a monetary donation to a local charity that helps restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, Thomas’ citations have been withdrawn.

“This matter was handled in a manner that all summary cases are handled,” Neugebauer said. “No preferential treatment was requested by, nor offered to, Mr. Thomas. While this situation was unfortunate, I hope to move forward and collaborate with Somerset County as we continue our aggressive fight against drugs and violent crime”