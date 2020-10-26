Citations to be issued after large gathering in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After video surfaced all over social media of large gatherings, without masks or social distancing, State College police began investigating.

Below is the official release from borough officials on the incident. They state that videos will be used to find the people who attended the event with the intent of issuing citations for the borough violations.

On Saturday, October 24, 2020, multiple large social gatherings with no physical distancing and limited mask wearing were reported to the State College Police Department and posted on social media. What the officers observed at these locations and what was depicted on the shared videos is a clear violation of the local Ordinance 2145, which limits social gathering to 10 or more people to help mitigate the local spread of COVID-19 and a violation of the Secretary of Health orders.

These illegal gatherings put the health, safety and welfare of our community at risk and puts undue

strain on the local healthcare system.

Saturday, October 24, near the beginning of the Penn State v. Indiana football game the SCPD were

called to several large gatherings. Specifically, officers responded to and dispersed gatherings at Penn Towers, the Here, and the Rise student apartment complexes in downtown State College. At each location more than 100 persons were gathered at those complexes in violation of the local ordinance and state order.

As a follow-up to these very serious incidents, the police, in conjunction with the Penn State University Police Department, are conducting a follow-up investigation to identify persons who were part of these illegal gatherings. Police will use video recordings from these incidents to assist in identifying persons involved with the intent of issuing citations for the violation(s) and for those who are Penn State students, also referring to Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct for university sanctions. In addition, State College Borough and Penn State University administrators have been in contact with numerous complexes to request their assistance.

Those contacted have agreed to assist by restricting access to their common areas in their buildings and have begun to assist in the police investigation. In anticipation of this coming weekend, the State College Borough urge all community members, including PSU students, to take responsibility in keeping our community safe by following local COVID19 ordinance and other COVID-19 guidelines. These orders include limiting gatherings at all housing types to 10 total persons, including residents present at the time. When the number of residents exceeds 10 persons, no additional persons are permitted together at the property.

Keeping State College safe and Penn State University open will take a collective effort from everyone.

We thank everyone for your cooperation with this serious health and safety matter.