Cirque Dreams Holidaze to perform at Bryce Jordan Center this December

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A unique performance, “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” is coming to the Bryce Jordan Center this holiday season Dec. 16 with a holiday spectacular for the whole family.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is an annual tradition that combines a Broadway-style musical and contemporary circus artistry. There will be over 20 artists and circus acts and 300 costume designs. The artists will perform original pieces and holiday favorites like “Jingle Bell Rock” “Winter Wonderland” and “Deck The Halls” at 7:30 p.m.

Tickers go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and start at $29, plus applicable taxes and fees.

The Cirque Dreams franchise was founded in 1993. They have produced shows for Broadway, cruises, casinos, theme parks and theatre tours. They have performed for over 50 million people since its inception. Their other performances include Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy, Cirque Dreams Rocks and Cirque Dreams Revealed.

Other artists are scheduled to make upcoming appearances at the Bryce Jordan Center as well. On Nov. 6, Kane Brown will be stopping in State College for his “Blessed & Free Tour” at 7 p.m. Billie Eilish will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. If you are interested in buying tickets, you can check out the Bryce Jordan Center’s website.