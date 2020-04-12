Churches turn to online streaming to worship on Easter

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Easter many churches are having to make changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Element Church in Altoona is just one of the congregations in our area that turned to online streaming to celebrate the holiday.

Lead Pastor, Mike Hammer, said even though people may not be able to be together in-person there are still ways to stay connection. He told us it’s one of those situations that isn’t ideal, but you have to make the most of it.

“The building is not the church,” Hammer said. “We are the church and it still matters. It’s still important. It’s still good. Even while we’re home and we’re stuck and you might feel a little isolated, you need to know that you are not alone.”

Hammer said they’ve been streaming their services on their website, Facebook, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV every Sunday at 11 a.m.