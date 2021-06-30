Churches seeing lower attendance for in-person services

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ) – Churches become the latest victim of the pandemic aftermath. Attendance at churches within Blair County in-person services is lower than they were before COVID.

Once the state allowed churches to return to in-person services, they did not see an immediate return from their people. Older people make up for most of the attendance dropping.

The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona said they saw a dip by nearly 25% in their in-person services. There have even been churchgoers that haven’t returned since the pandemic. The Christ Community UMC in Altoona usually has 50 to 60 people attend their in-person services. Now, they have around 30 to 40 people.

Both churches say the primary reasons for the decline being about safety, concerns, and social media. Once the pandemic began, multiple places of worship had to switch their services to a limited schedule or going completely virtual.

Livestream and YouTube videos of services provide a convenience and safety factor for people. Both churches still offer virtual services and continue to see people using that platform.

However, worship leaders respect all reasoning for not wanting to attend in-person services. They know that spirits during services remain high even with a smaller crowd.

A new concern worship leaders have is with the Delta variant. The variant spreading around the nation could mean attendance to remain low for in-person services. For the Faith Baptist Church of Altoona, they hope to see their attendance grow by the fall when they are running their everyday activities.