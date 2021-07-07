Church vandalized with pentagram in Blair County, police investigate

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating an incident after reporting that a church was vandalized with a pentagram in Blair County.

According to the report, the Pinecroft United Methodist Church in Antis Township was vandalized by an unknown actor(s) with a blue pentagram. Police report it happened sometime overnight between June 30 and July 1.

After arriving at the church, police report that they observed a blue pentagram drawn in blue crayon with ashes in the middle of it on the front porch of the church.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION:

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Hollidaysburg at (814) 696-6100.