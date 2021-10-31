Church sign shot at twice in Oct., Pa. state police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a church in Markleton had their electronic sign shot at twice in the past month.

According to the report, an unknown suspect(s) had shot the electronic sign at Kingwood Church of God Oct. 25. The damage rendered the sign inoperable. They noted the church had recently had the sign repaired after it was shot at back on Oct. 5 as well.

At least two bullet holes were found this time coming from the northbound lane of Kingwood Road, police noted.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.