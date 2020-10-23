Church member charged after stealing over $54,000

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed after a church board member admitted to troopers that she had embezzled over $54,000 and forged signatures on checks.

Troopers report that over the course of the investigation, they determined that 54-year-old Tonya Dibert had stolen $54,003.44 over a 10-month period. It was also discovered that a check had a forged signature that Dibert confessed to.

A board member from Lower Snake Spring Valley Church had alerted police back on September 13 that they had an issue with their books. 11 days later, Dibert went into PSP Bedford for an interview when she told police she knew why they asked her to come in and she wants to “make it right” with the church and understands she needs to be held accountable.

Dibert tells police she used the money to pay bills, credit cards, and other things, but she wasn’t sure how much in total she had taken. Troopers noted that she kept reiterating that she wants to “make it right.”

Charges of theft and forgery have been filed.