ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Second Avenue United Methodist Church in Altoona will hold their monthly food giveaway this Friday, July 31.

You can drive up to the church starting at 11 a.m., and the giveaway lasts until everything’s gone.

All Blair County families will get a box filled with meats, vegetables, pasta, and more.

Drive up through the alleyway next to their church to get your food, located at 103 Second Avenue.