BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Prayer vigils are being held for those in Blair County to honor the victims and families affected by the Uvalde School shooting.

Tuesday afternoon, a vigil and prayer were held at the Geeseytown Lutheran Church. Reverend Marty Jo Irvin Stellabotte came up with the idea of having this prayer, knowing how much the shooting affected many people.

The prayer is a collaboration effort between multiple worship leaders across the county. The afternoon prayer was led by Stellebotte and Pastor Richard Henry of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Marklesburg. They both said this was much-needed healing for a nation still in mourning.

“A healing. I think this is what they’ll get out of it, a really good healing,” Henry said. “Let’s face it, this nation is in the state of grief, and that’s what people really need is an excellent healing.”

During the services, candles were lit to honor the 21 victims and their families. Additionally, those who attended were welcomed to light a candle.

The church is also doing a freewill offering to benefit the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund. The collection will both take cash and check. The next vigil will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Newry Lutheran Church located on Shamrock Lane in Newry.