MANNS CHOICE, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Bedford County are investigating after a hit-and-run damaged a local church.

Police say this happened yesterday around 5 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Chestnut Street in Manns Choice.

When officers arrived, they noticed the side of the church had been damaged, and pieces of broken tailgate were left behind.

With no video surveillance or witnesses, police are closing the case until they get more information.