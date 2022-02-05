Church burglary in Cambria County under state police investigation

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a church in Cambria County was burglarized in November.

State police say that right after 1 a.m. on Nov. 11, an unknown individual stole two robes from the St. Lazarus Catholic Church, located at Saint Lawrence Road in Chest Township.

Police note that the two robes each have a monetary value of $150. One of the robes is purple and gold in color and the other is green in color.

Anyone with information about the church burglary is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Ebensburg at (814)-471-6500.