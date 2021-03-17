Chumley’s bar in State College will reopen with a fresh face

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chumley’s has been a staple of the State College bar scene and local LGBT community since 1984. Due to the pandemic, the bar has been closed since last March, shortly after it was acquired by new owners.

“When we first shut down I thought, I wasn’t sure whether we would come back or not, and I thought, I don’t know if I want to live in a town without a place as diverse and welcoming as Chumley’s,” said Ellen Braun, general manager of Chumley’s.

Braun has served as manager since 1992, and says she’s stayed because of the customers, who she also calls… her friends.

“I feel like we’re a little more diverse than a lot of other bars in State College, so we really get a nice mix, that makes me feel like I live in a town that I want to live in,” said Braun.

The owners have used the past year for renovations, including new bar systems, furniture, flooring, lighting, restrooms, and artwork. Plus, a revamped menu.

“[We have] some cocktail drink menu development that we’re working on,” said Jeff Sorg, Chumley’s owner. “And then we have a new food menu that we’ve been putting together as well.”

There’s also a custom bar-top that honors Liz Pierce, the original mind behind Chumley’s, who passed away in August.

Throughout the changes, they say they’re honoring Chumley’s history of acceptance.

“We live in the middle of a state that’s not welcoming for everybody, you know, in the areas surrounding here,” said Braun. “You get a lot of international students who come from places where they’re not allowed to be open, so I think it’s very very important for us to be here.”

The owner says they’re aiming to reopen on April 12.

“I think it’s blossomed into what it could’ve always been,” said Braun. “It’s like a dream come true.”