Christmas to kick off in Somerset at ‘Light Up Somerset & Holiday Parade’

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The season for giving is right around the corner in Somerset as they get ready to flip the switch on the holiday lights and welcome a special guest, Santa Claus himself.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, in Uptown Somerset, the holiday festivities officially begin.

For the entire day, there will be Small Business Saturday (Uptown Businesses), holiday design contests (Uptown Diamond), local holiday pop-ups (Uptown Stores) and a “story stroll” (Mary S. Biesecker Library).

Then, once 3 p.m. hits, so begins Christkindlmarket with 16 Artisanal Vendors until 9 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., the Holiday Parade begins at Rosina Avenue followed by Santa’s magic lighting the tree at the courthouse. Other festivities, such as wagon rides, food vendors, kids activities, music dancing and more will take place as well until 9 p.m.

A full agenda for the day can be found on Somerset Inc.’s digital flyer.

The Somerset Borough Police Department posted on Facebook a map of the area to show when and where streets will be closed.

For more information on Light Up Somerset, head to the Somerset Inc. website.

Other upcoming events in Somerset include:

Missing Elves Mission: Nov. 26 to Dec. 17

Holiday Pop-Up Shops: Nov. 27 to Dec. 11

Cocoa & Cookie Tour: Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

27th Annual Fire & Ice Festival: Jan. 14, 15 and 16