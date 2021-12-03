Christmas shopping experience coming to Patton wedding venue

This picture taken on November 20, 2020 shows Christmas tree decorations in a furniture store in Aubagne, near Marseille. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’ve just started your Christmas shopping list this year or are still needing to find the perfect gift for your loved one, a wedding venue in Patton has just the shopping experience you need.

The Christmas Craftsman Mall is set to take place at the La Ferme Rouge along Marina Road on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The venue will host several hand-picked local vendors all under one roof selling everything from candy, jewelry, gift baskets, shirts, Christmas decore and more.

Among chocolate and alcoholic beverage vendors, food will also be available by The Hungry Owl if you get hungry.

Here’s a full list of vendors:

More information on the Christmas Craftsmen Mall can be found on the La Ferme Rouge Facebook page.