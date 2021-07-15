Christmas in July: Car wash to raise money for Blair Co. families

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Celebrate Christmas a little early this year with a car wash in Duncansville to fundraise for the “Kids for Christmas” program, Saturday, July 17.
Located at Professionals Auto Body, the car wash will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with all donations going towards helping local families during the holiday season. Any donation made will be eligible for a car wash.
Also at the car wash will be prizes, giveaways and chances to win gift baskets. Local police officers and sheriffs may also be in attendance for kids to meet.
Those who can’t make it to the car wash but wish to donate to the program can do so by submitting monetary donations in-person at the shop, or by mail-in. Mail-in donations should be made to:
|Professionals Auto Body
Attn: Kids for Christmas
1109 Plank Road
Duncansville PA 16635
Should weather become a problem, the event will be moved to Saturday, Aug. 14. Updates on the event and more information can be found on the Auto Body’s Facebook page.
