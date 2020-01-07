Christmas Eve burglary has police looking for information

BELLWOOD, BALIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Hollidaysburg are looking for information on a home burglary that happened on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

The home, on Boyles Street, was broken into, damaging the door and frame of the house, and several items were stolen. Those items include jewelry, a safe, and a revolver.

Police report the burglary happened sometime between 10 p.m. on December 24 and 7 a.m. on December 25.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.