Christmas dinner provided for Dogs at Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The pups at The Central Pennsylvania Humane Society got a special Christmas Eve surprise!
Bill Sell’s Bold, a local restaurant in Altoona stopped by and provided a Christmas meal. This is something the restaurant does every Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“They all buried their heads in the bowls & there wasn’t a drop left” stated a post from the Central PA Humane Society’s Facebook.
All of the dogs featured are available for adoption. Please contact the Central PA Humane Society at (814) 942-5402 with inquiries. The Central PA Humane Society is located at 1837 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona.