Christmas dinner provided for Dogs at Humane Society

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christmas dinner for the dogs at the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The pups at The Central Pennsylvania Humane Society got a special Christmas Eve surprise!

Bill Sell’s Bold, a local restaurant in Altoona stopped by and provided a Christmas meal. This is something the restaurant does every Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“They all buried their heads in the bowls & there wasn’t a drop left” stated a post from the Central PA Humane Society’s Facebook.

All of the dogs featured are available for adoption. Please contact the Central PA Humane Society at (814) 942-5402 with inquiries. The Central PA Humane Society is located at 1837 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona.

  • Misha is ready for adoption
  • Cindy is ready for adoption
  • Bruno is ready for adoption
  • Moose is ready for adoption
  • Bently is ready for adoption
  • Ella is ready for adoption

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss