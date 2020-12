CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating multiple thefts from mailboxes in a Bellefonte neighborhood.

The incidents occurred on December 9 along Millgate Road in Benner Township where five residents reported items missing from their mailboxes. Prescription medication, Christmas cards, gift cards, jewelry, and custom photos were among those stolen.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.