CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Christ the King Manor received a donation of $100,000 dollars from a recent resident’s family.

Roger M. Hasselman was a former resident of Christ King Manor before he passed away in 2019. His family wanted to honor his memory by contributing to Christ the King Manor, which provided him care and services while he was there. Hasselman was a well-respected and successful businessman as well as an active member of several boards and organizations in his community.

The Hasselman family donated the money Thursday to help improve and upgrade the entrance and patio area for the facility.

CEO and Chief Administrator, Paula Felton-Werner stated “With the generosity of Hasselman family we are able to provide a beautiful environment for our resident and their families to gather. We rely heavily on our donors and want to convey our appreciation for the Hasselman family for the kindness.”

Christ the King Manor is a continuum care retirement community that has served the Tri-County area for over 50 years.