Chlorine shortage comes to Pennsylvania leaving pool owners on the hunt

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A chlorine shortage could end up getting in the way of folks making a splash this summer.

According to Retail Manager Sandy Cisney at Cisney & O’Donnell Pools, there was a fire at a major supplier’s plant last summer, that slowed chlorine production.

This she says has led to a rise in prices and a high demand.

“We are getting a ton of calls,” said Cisney.

Thankfully, she says they stocked up early.

“I did my initial order back in November. We have a ton in our warehouse. Some are smaller containers but we’re not going to run out,” said Cisney.

Still, just to to play it safe, they are rationing out their larger buckets.

“We’re saying one right now because we want to be fair to our loyal customers and make sure we don’t run out for them,” said Cisney.

Pool owner Tori Wilt bought one of their last 40lb buckets earlier this week.

“I sent my husband a message saying I found a bucket! I found a bucket! And he said go, go, go” laughed Wilt.

According to Wilt she made 4 visits to 4 different stores, before she finally struck gold.

“I went to our local Walmart. I went to the Walmart in Huntingdon. I went to the Walmart in Altoona. I went to the Target in Altoona. Nothing,” listed Wilt.

Turning to google to find out what going on, she learned about the nationwide chlorine shortage. That’s when she and her husband realized, that they might need to stock up.

“So you know the toilet paper debacle I didn’t want to be one of the ones to contribute to the shortage, but I also didn’t want it to be mid July with kids. and not have a pool to swim in,” said Wilt.

As of right now Wilt says their pool should be good for another month or so, but in the meantime she advises other pool owners to not wait, and grab a bucket if they happen to see one.

“Also help your neighbors. You know? Share the wealth of where you’re finding it because it is a little discouraging when you’ve got the grill out, the sun’s out, you’re ready to use your pool…and then there’s no supplies for it,” said Wilt.

